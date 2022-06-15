'RuPaul's Drag Race' Superstar Jujubee Will Be Featured in CINDERELLA at NSMT in July
Performances are July 12 – July 24.
This summer, audiences can expect a show that will be anything but a drag when Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents an all-new production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA that will feature 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstar Jujubee as 'Madame.' Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA will play from Tuesday, July 12 thru Sunday, July 24, 2022.
"Producing a show like Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is always a lot of fun for us because it allows our creative teams to let their imaginations run wild when creating a magical, fairy tale world for our audiences," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "With our Producing Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill directing and choreographing, and an exceptionally talented cast that features international drag superstar Jujubee plying the wicked step mother, I know that our audiences will thoroughly enjoy this show and will continue to talk about it for a long time to come."
Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music that delights audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. This magical production will feature an incredible live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments audiences love - the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more - plus some surprising new twists in the new book written by Douglas Carter Beane. The classic score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago." Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is a hilarious and romantic theatrical experience for anyone of any age who has ever had a dream.
"Having trained as an actor at UMass in Amherst, MA, I am delighted to returning to my home state for this production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," said Jujubee who recently rediscovered their love of live theatre with their critically acclaimed performance of "Summer Raines" in Death Drop in London's West End.
Jujubee is best known for their appearances on the "RuPaul's Drag Race" top 3 finalist on: World of Wonder's "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2", "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" S1 & 5, and BBC's "Rupaul's Drag Race UK vs The World," as well as appearing in the Netflix's original "AJ and the Queen" and competing on the Paramount+ competition show, "Queen of the Universe." They have two EPs. "Good Juju: Vol 1" which ranked #7 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Album Chart and "Good Juju: Vol 2" which peaked at #1. Jujubee has recently released the podcast "Queen of Hearts," whereas host she helps heart-torn strangers find love.
In addition to Jujubee (Madame), the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA will feature Meadow Nguy (Ella) and Stephen Brower (Topher) along with Todd Buonopane (Jean-Michel), Jaelle Laguerre (Charlotte), Kevin B. McGlynn (Sebastian), Dwayne P. Mitchell (Lord Pinkleton), Mychal Phillips (Gabrielle), and Tregoney Shepherd (Marie)
Rounding out cast of 25 will be Jamie Askey, Maggie Bergman, Zelda Carmen, Briana Fallon, Kelly Gleason, Tyller Kenke, Joel Libed, Ricky Loftus George, Brett Pederson, Kennedy Perez, Gracie Phillips, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Jordan Stanfield, Avilon Trust Tate, John Zamborsky, and Alex Zarlengo.
Joining Director/Choreographer Kevin P. Hill on the creative team will be Milton Granger (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Direction), and Briana Fallon and Ricky Loftus George (Co-Assistant Director/Choreographers).
Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).
Tickets for Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA are priced starting from $63 - $88. Performances are July 12 - July 24, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA. Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is sponsored by Abiomed.
North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2022 musical season with Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (August 16 - 28), Little Shop of Horrors (September 20 - October 2), Kinky Boots (October 25 - November 6), and the annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 1 - 23).