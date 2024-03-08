Rosi and Brian Amador of Sol y Canto to Perform at Club Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston area music fans will be treated to a rare triple bill at Club Passim in Harvard Square on March 19th at 8pm. Latinx Music Ambassadors Rosi and Brian Amador of Sol y Canto will perform an opening set, and then introduce two exciting ensembles. Passim will welcome their first ever vocal improvisation ensemble onto the stage, The Backyard Collective, performing an entire set of improvised music. The closing set will feature the internationally renowned duo of Portuguese musician Sofia Ribeiro, known for her captivating Fado singing, with Colombian pianist/composer Juan Ospina. Audiences can expect an enchanting evening full of dynamic, genre-bending music, accessible to Spanish and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Sol y Canto is still at it after 30 years. The group is led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist and composer Brian Amador. Featuring Rosi’s crystalline voice and Brian’s lush Spanish guitar and inventive compositions, Sol y Canto’s original songs are socially conscious and hopeful, set in a framework of varied musical styles with surprising twists. After recently submitting the video of their newest single, “En tu órbita” to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest they were featured in their newsletter (out of 6,600 entries).

“This is going to be a multilingual, dynamic and spontaneous evening you will not soon forget,” says Rosi Amador. “Expect to be wowed, to laugh, sing, learn some body percussion and connect with a playful musical community.”



Sofia Ribeiro and Juan Andres’ music combines elements of jazz, Portuguese "Fado" and Brazilian music, along with their playful vocal improvisation with the audience. With over a decade of collaboration on various musical projects, Ribeiro and Ospina share a rich artistic history. Their partnership has led to the creation of Sofia Ribeiro’s albums “Ar” (2012), “Mar Sonoro” (2016), and “Lunga” (2019), projects in which Juan Andrés not only played the piano but also managed the musical production and arrangements.

The Backyard Collective is a small group of Boston-area singers who are passionately dedicated to vocal improvisation. Its members began singing together in 2020 through an online study group. Determined to sing together despite the pandemic, they gathered outdoors in a backyard through heat and cold to create new forms of group improvisation and sing their hearts out. They love sharing their playful, spontaneous music and frequently invite their audiences to join in the fun. This concert will feature members Rosi Amador, Paola Faoro, Joshua Rajman and Destiny Cooper.

Sol y Canto is presenting Sofia Ribeiro and Juan Ospina plus The Backyard Collective at Club Passim on Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets and more information is available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.