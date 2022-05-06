Revels & Perkins School For The Blind Present 'A Celebration Of Spring' Free On Facebook Live

Revels and Perkins School for the Blind present their 21st annual collaboration, A Celebration of Spring on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 pm ET, free on Facebook Live!

Written & Narrated by Patrick Swanson; Music Direction by Elijah Botkin; Video Editing by Sydney Roslin

Watch at www.facebook.com/therevels/live.

There are many harbingers of Spring in the Revels calendar but for us, the annual Spring concert that we perform with our friends at Perkins School for the Blind is a special favorite. Traditionally our Revels chorus pairs up with the Perkins students one-on-one and we sing and dance the season in. This year, like last, will be a virtual event, but that will not stop the dancing or the singing! We will be filming on-site at Perkins for this special Facebook Live event and we are looking forward to the amazing alchemy that always accompanies this musical collaboration. As a bonus, members of Boston's Chorus pro Musica will be adding their voices to the celebration. Join us at home in this decades-old tradition!

Revels and Perkins School for the Blind began collaborating on springtime music programs over two decades ago, and over time, the event has blossomed into an annual tradition and one of the most memorable and rewarding events of the year for our organizations and the audiences we serve. This year's production serves up old songs through new technology as our combined choruses present A Celebration of Spring, a joyful program of seasonal music, dance, poetry and song!

This year's performers include:

Musician and soloist David Coffin

Revels Music Director Elijah Botkin

Revels Artistic Director Patrick Swanson

Soloist Bobbie Hill and The Revels Chorus

The Pinewoods Morris Men

and

The Perkins Secondary Program Chorus, Arnie Harris, director

With Special Guests: Chorus pro Musica, Jamie Kirsch, director

Through this virtual production and the many live collaborations throughout the years, Revels and Perkins School for the Blind are delighted to demonstrate the power of traditional music, song and ritual to bridge cultures and eliminate boundaries. Join us for this special evening of music and celebration!

A Celebration of Spring is free and open to all. Stream it live, Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/therevels/live (No Facebook account necessary) Learn more at www.revels.org.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Watertown Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.