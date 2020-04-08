Provincetown Theater Launches Free Virtual Programming of Productions

Heeding Gov. Baker's stay-at-home policy to combat Covid-19 in Massachusetts, on April 9, 2020 the Provincetown Theater on Outer Cape Cod will begin streaming a roster of performances free-of-charge to its subscribers, patrons, and all those interested in keeping the performing arts alive and well during these tumultuous times.

"Telling our stories is central to developing connection, compassion, meaning and healing for any community - especially during a time of crisis." says artistic director David Drake. "And right now, that's what our mission at the Provincetown Theater is all about."

The Theater's two-month virtual programming from April 9 thru May 26 includes:

Four major productions from the Provincetown Theater archives.

-A live stream of the monthly local story slam, The Mosquito.

-A series of live-streamed "Community Conversations" with civic leaders and concerned citizens in discussion about issues and themes emerging from specific productions streamed online.

Although donations are greatly appreciated to help the Provincetown Theater stay on course to re-open when authorities deem safe, all virtual programming this spring will be streamed free-of-charge on the Provincetown Theater website. For performance times and details, please visit:

https://provincetowntheater.org/virtual-programming/

The 2020 spring schedule of virtual programming includes:

The Laramie Project

April 9 - 12

The Provincetown Theater's 20th anniversary production of the American classic, The Laramie Project, directed by Tectonic Theater Project member Leigh Fondakowski.

The Mosquito Story Slam

April 11 at 7pm

Hosted Vanessa Vartabedian and William Mullin, the monthly Mosquito for April will feature favorite storytellers from past slams, telling tales around the theme "Spring Awakening." Audiences may submit prompts (what part of spring awakened you?) to be read by the hosts live online throughout the show at mosquitostory@gmail.com or by visiting bit.ly/mosquitoapril.

Community Conversations

April 14 at 4pm

As a follow-up to our streaming of The Laramie Project, join this live stream "Community Conversation" with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the significance of telling our stories in a time of crisis. Moderated by Provincetown Theater Board President David Wilson. Check website for update on participants.

You Can't Take It with You

April 23 - 26

The Provincetown Theater's production of Kaufman & Hart's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic You Can't Take It with You. Starring a cast of 17 Cape Cod favorites, the family comedy is directed by artistic director David Drake.

Community Conversations

April 28 at 4pm

As a follow-up to You Can't Take It with You, join our live stream "Community Conversations" with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the significance of family and friends during challenging times. Check website for update on participants.

The Mosquito Story Slam

May 2 or 9 at 7pm

The Mosquito Story Slam. Date and theme to be announced. Please check website for updates.

August: Osage County

May 7 - 10

The Provincetown Theater production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama August: Osage County. Cited on the Cape Cod Times list of "Most Memorable Theater of 2019," this hilariously dark family saga features a cast deemed "impeccable" by the Provincetown Banner.

Community Conversations

May 12 at 4pm

As a follow-up to August: Osage County, join our live stream "Community Conversation" with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the impact of death and addiction on our families. Check website for update on participants.

Production: TBD

May 21 - 24

Provincetown Theater production streaming to be determined. Please check website for updates.

Community Conversations

May 26

Live streaming "Community Conversation" topic and participants to be determined. Please check website for update.

For more virtual performances from the Provincetown Theater, visit: www.provincetowntheater.org.





