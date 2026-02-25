The Huntington Reveals 12 Student Finalists Of Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts Contest

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Huntington Education Department has revealed twelve student finalists in the Massachusetts chapter of Poetry Out Loud, the national recitation contest run locally by The Huntington with the Mass Cultural Council and nationwide by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The state finals will take place at the Old South Meeting House on Sunday, March 8 at 10am. The state champion will advance to Nationals in Washington, DC April 27 – 29, 2026.

Powered by The Huntington on both the community and state level, with state-wide efforts supported by the Mass Cultural Council, Massachusetts continues to shine in its commitment to beautiful language and powerful art. This commitment is further bolstered by Governor Maura Healey's executive order last year, creating a poet laureate position in Massachusetts for the first time in the state's history.

With over 15,000 students participating in Poetry Out Loud MA this year, The Huntington Education Department continues to bring theatre and poetry – and the skills and inspiration those arts foster – into young people's lives. Theatre education and performance opportunities can build prosocial behavior in students, encourage empathy, improve public speaking skills, and develop both creative and critical thinking. By championing theatre and poetry education, The Huntington team is proud to ensure that the next generation not only amplifies its voice but also shapes the cultural and artistic legacy of our time.

One of the most extensive and admired programs in the country, The Huntington Education Department serves more than 30,000 students, teachers, and community organizations each year with student matinees, Huntington Academy, Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts, in-school residency programs, True Colors' Next Narrative Monologue Competition, and more. Collaborators in this work include Boston Public Schools, Codman Academy Charter Public School, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mass Cultural Council, and many community organizations.

Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts has been ranked in the top 5 states for participation statistics nationally for 15 of the 20 years POL has existed and is the largest program in New England. For last year's 20th anniversary season, POL Massachusetts was top in the nation for both student and teacher participation.

ABOUT POETRY OUT LOUD

Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest that celebrates the power of the spoken word and a mastery of public speaking skills while cultivating self-confidence and an appreciation of students' literary heritage as they take poetry from the page to the stage. Poetry Out Loud has inspired hundreds of thousands of high school students to discover and appreciate both classic and contemporary poetry. Several students who have come up through The Huntington's education program have gone on to rank in the top nine students in the national competition. Poetry Out Loud is in all 50 states as well as America Samoa, Guam, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Regional semi-finals were held on February 7 – 14 in Boston, Cape Cod, Hopkinton, Newburyport, and Springfield. The state finals will determine who will go on to compete at the national level. Massachusetts State Champions have been top-9 National Finalists in 2008 2011, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

ABOUT THE POL MASSACHUSETTS FINALISTS (in alphabetical order by school)

Finalist: Ashwika Dandu Algonquin Regional High School

Finalist: Clara Nunes Barnstable High School

Finalist: Soleil Desai Boston Latin School

Finalist: Nia Cao Dana Hall School

Finalist: Marina Zaki Franklin High School

Finalist: Jason Yang Lexington High School

Finalist: Adeline Berke Longmeadow High School

Finalist: Iris Zhao Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

Finalist: Danielle Lewis Nantucket High School

Finalist: Maria Freuh Newburyport High School

Finalist: Mia Brillantes The Newman School

Finalist: Stella Gizzi Plymouth South High School

52 Schools and Organizations participated in Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts 2026, including:

Agawam High School

Algonquin Regional High School

Avon Middle High School

Barnstable High School

Boston Latin School

Bourne High School

Burlington High School

Codman Academy Charter Public School

Concord Carlisle Regional High School

Dana Hall School

Dartmouth High School

Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School

Dexter Southfield

Dracut High School

Falmouth High School

Foxborough Regional Charter School

Framingham High School

Franklin High School

Hampden Charter School of Science

Hanover High School

Haverhill High School

Hull High School

International School of Boston

John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science

Lexington High School

Longmeadow High School

Malden High School

Martha's Vineyard Regional High School

Masconomet Regional High School

Melrose High School

Meridian Academy

Methuen High School

Minnechaug Regional High School

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

Nantucket High School

New Heights Charter School of Brockton

Newburyport High School

Norwell High School

Plymouth North High School

Plymouth South High School

Rockland High School

Roxbury Prep High School

Sandwich Middle High School

South Hadley High School

South Shore Charter Public School

Springfield Central High School

St. Sebastian's School

Stoneham High School

The Newman School

Watertown High School

Whitman Hanson Regional High School

Wilbraham & Monson Academy