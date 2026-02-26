Steve Sweeney To Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater’s Restaurant

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Veteran Boston comic Steve Sweeney will headline a night of stand-up comedy at Samuel Slater's Restaurant on Friday, March 13, 2026. The show will feature special guest Howie Mason and host Jack Burke. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sweeney emerged from Boston’s 1970s comedy scene, performing alongside Lenny Clarke and Jay Leno at the Ding Ho. He went on to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Late Show with David Letterman, and starred in the television series Park Street Under. In Boston, he became known as a longtime morning radio host on WZLX 100.7 FM.

Mason has performed at clubs and casinos throughout the Northeast, drawing material from family life and everyday experiences. Burke, a Boston-based comic, regularly performs at venues including Laugh Boston and Nick’s Comedy Stop, and is known for his confessional style and observational humor.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch hosts year-round events in addition to seasonal programming at the Indian Ranch Amphitheater and related venues. Tickets for Comedy Night with Steve Sweeney & Guests are available at samuelslaters.com. The restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, Massachusetts.