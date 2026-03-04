The Foundry and Spin Cycle to Showcase New Productions in 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Foundry, a multi-disciplinary performance space in the Berkshires, has announced a series of productions in collaboration with the New York City producers Spin Cycle. The Foundry is located in the historic town of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and produces a diverse year-round season of theatre, music, comedy, dance, and family programming.

"I have been a fan of Spin Cycle's shows for a long time, and starting to collaborate in early 2025 was the start of something great," says Amy Brentano, Producing Artistic Director of The Foundry. "As we enter the second year of our working together I'm excited about this new slate of shows!"

Spin Cycle shows programmed and on sale at The Foundry this year include:

Friday, March 6

A Eulogy for Roman

Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren't as dark as they seem. Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own. After an acclaimed world premiere in Edinburgh and an Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 in 2023 that was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience, A Eulogy for Roman will return in a uniquely immersive production for one night at The Foundry.

Saturday, March 7

Show Up, Kids!

When the main act doesn't show up, our hapless host Pete gets the audience to help them create a comical storytelling show on the spot—choosing everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest. A New York Times, Time Out NY, Red Tricycle, Mommy Poppins and Mommy Nearest Critic's Pick.

Friday, April 10

Miss Woman the Woman: Sex in the City, Season 1, Episode 11 Live!

One drag queen, four hard front wigs and the Greatest Story Ever Told. By popular demand, MISS WOMAN THE WOMAN returns with Sex in the City S1 E11, lip-synced live and in full. After acclaimed runs in NYC and Provincetown, this unauthorized parody is a herculean task of drag that you won't soon forget. Created in collaboration with Seek Axiom Studios, Sex in the City S1 E11 features a full-length video recreation of the timeless episode. Interspersed are iconic lip-sync performances featuring the music of Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Whitney Houston, and more. Whether you're a Carrie Bradshaw superfan or an SJP hater, you are sure to leave amused, charmed and gobsmacked.

Saturday, April 25

Edie: Are You Smarter Than a Drag Queen?

The ultimate live interactive game show hosted by the fabulous leggy Las Vegas legend EDIE makes its Berkshires premiere! In this high-energy, camp-fueled competition, audience members go head-to-head (and heel-to-heel) with special guest local drag queen Bella Santarella in a series of hilarious trivia rounds, outrageous challenges, and cheeky surprises. From pop culture and history to LGBTQ+ lore and diva drama, no topic is off-limits—and no answer is too outrageous.

May 8 & 9

Alison Arngrim: Confessions of a Prairie Bitch

Best known as the acid-tongued Nellie Oleson from Little House on the Prairie, Alison Arngrim presents this uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multimedia about her life playing everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, Arngrim startles audiences internationally with off-color jokes about her life in Hollywood, being a child star, and her encounters with other TV icons of the 1970s and '80s including Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, RuPaul, Liberace, Bette Midler and more. Plus you can ask Alison anything in a hilarious Q&A session.

Saturday, June 27

Dan Kitrosser: Queer Window

Don't miss this Pride-filled show about Karen Tenderness, nosy neighbors, and how they may just get what's coming to them—with apologies to Hitchcock.

Wednesday, July 22

Nadya Ginsburg: Feral Fatale

Nadya Ginsburg's work as a comedian, actress and writer/producer spans the stage, network television and feature film. She has a global cult following for her impressions of Madonna and Cher and a local notoriety for spontaneously sobbing in the parking lot of Rite Aid. Jennifer Coolidge once said, “Nadya's legendary impressions make us laugh and cry. She invented funny.”

Look for shows by Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere, King of Drag), Tammie Brown (RuPaul's Drag Race), drag icon Jackie Beat and more to be added to the lineup shortly.

The Foundry is located at 2 Harris Street in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.