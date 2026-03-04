Anthony Roth Costanzo to Headline Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center 2026 Annual Gala

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winning opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2026 Gala. The event, honoring outgoing Mahaiwe Board Chair Margaret Deutsch, will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

“Anthony is a rare voice and a powerful performer whose charisma and talent have taken him to stages from the Met Opera House to Broadway to intimate cabaret rooms,” said Mahaiwe Board member and Gala Committee co-chair Jamie DuMont. “Like Margaret Deutsch, he has dedicated his career to celebrating great works of the past while also pushing his art form forward with intelligence and sensitivity. We couldn’t imagine a more appropriate performer to honor her immeasurable contributions to the arts and to the Mahaiwe.”

For the second year in a row, DuMont is chairing the Gala Committee alongside husband Rick Miramontez. DuMont and his business partner Rob Russo run The Fabulous Invalid, a theatrical production company that brought its play Call Fosse at the Minskoff to the Mahaiwe in 2022. Miramontez is a public relations specialist and founder of DKC-O&M, a public relations agency for the arts and culture industry. Miramontez previously served on the Mahaiwe Board of Directors from 2021 through 2023.

The Mahaiwe’s 2026 Gala Honoree is outgoing Board Chair Margaret Deutsch. Deutsch retired as Senior Managing Principal and Chief Financial Officer at Boston-based architectural firm CBT, where she was responsible for the financial and administrative management of the firm and chair of its Executive Board. Deutsch joined CBT in 1980 and has more than 35 years of experience in architectural firm operations and finance. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Applied Piano from the New England Conservatory of Music, a degree in English and a Master of Business Administration in Finance (with high distinction) from the Bentley Graduate School of Business. Margaret was named CFO of the Year in 2020 by the Boston Business Journal.

Constanzo’s performance will be preceded by a gala reception and dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Peter Platt of Old Inn on the Green. Drinks will be provided by Domaney’s Liquors and Fine Wines. The event is coordinated in partnership with Only in My Dreams Events, with floral design by Erica Darling Flowers. Avida Love Photography will photograph the event.

The Mahaiwe’s Gala is the organization’s main annual fundraising event. In addition to performance and gala ticket sales, the Mahaiwe will raise funds for capital needs of the theater, through a paddle raise auction during the gala.

Performance-only tickets are $75 to $100 and go on sale to Mahaiwe members on Wednesday, March 18 at noon, and to the public on Wednesday, March 25 at noon.