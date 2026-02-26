THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Unveils 2026 Performance Schedule In Lowell

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 7th annual THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL will return to downtown Lowell, Massachusetts, April 30 through May 2, featuring 19 shows across multiple venues. The three-day event will include more than 50 musical acts, along with comedy and a reading by Chris Wrenn from his book Fenway Punk. Tickets are on sale now at TheTownandtheCityFestival.

Produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation, the festival draws inspiration from Lowell native Jack Kerouac and presents a mix of local, regional, and national artists in a venue-hopping format.

The festival opens Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Taffeta Music Hall with a kickoff concert headlined by Boston alt-emo band Future Teens. The bill also includes Lowell-based Western Education and Toluca Lake.

On Friday, May 1, music begins at 7:15 p.m. at Merrimack Repertory Theatre with Kris Delmhorst, followed by John Doe (of X) and David Lowery (of Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven). The evening continues across venues including The Old Court, Thirsty First, The Worthen, Tescobar, Warp & Weft, and The Last Safe & Deposit Co., with performers including GA-20, The Felice Brothers, The Wolff Sisters, Other Brother Darryl, Ava Sophia, and The Evolutionists.

Saturday’s programming begins at 2 p.m. with a free show at Brew'd Awakening featuring Everly Estelle, Dom the Composer, and Ron’s Car. Another free outdoor concert at 3 p.m. on the Bicentennial Stage at Middle Street, co-presented with the City of Lowell, will feature Copilot and Vundabar.

Additional Saturday highlights include author Chris Wrenn reading at LaLa Books at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by Grace Givertz, and a comedy showcase at Cobblestones at 8:30 p.m. hosted by Kristen O’Brien and headlined by Tony V. Evening music performances continue at venues including The Worthen, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Smokehouse Tavern, The Old Court, Thirsty First, and Warp & Weft, with artists such as Tanya Donelly and Chris Brokaw debuting a new collaborative project, Steve Wynn, Nigel Wearne, Jon Langford and Friends, Cristina Vane, Megan From Work, and others.

The Town and The City Festival is supported by the Revolutionary Valley Regional Tourism Council, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The festival will take place Thursday, April 30, Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2 at venues across downtown Lowell.