Pop 2000 Tour Returns to Indian Ranch in July

Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera and LFO will return to Indian Ranch as part of the highly successful Pop 2000 Tour on Sunday, July 19th, 2026. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 13th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 19th, while supplies last.

Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring the audience right back to the early 2000s.

Chris Kirkpatrick is an American singer, dancer, actor, and voice actor who is best known for his work as a founding member of the pop group *NSYNC. As a voice actor, he has worked on numerous kids shows, including voicing the character of Chip Skylark on The Fairly Oddparents. In 2022, he competed in Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.

O-Town’s story began in 1999, when Making the Band chronicled the rise to success of O-Town throughout three seasons of the series on both ABC and MTV. The group’s first two full-length albums included #1 singles, “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing” and the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001.

BBMAK originally formed in 1997, BBMAK (Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally) are officially “Back Here” after a 15-year hiatus. The multi-platinum-selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums and had hit singles worldwide before disbanding in 2003. Best known for their self-penned infectious guitar-driven hits “Back Here,” “Out of My Heart,” and “The Ghost of You and Me,” BBMAK was one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Billboard recently named “Back Here” the 9th greatest boy band song of all time.

Ryan Cabrera is the singer and songwriter behind ubiquitous smashes such as “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On” as well as albums including 2004’s Take It All Away, which hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200. Ryan was also featured heavily on MTV’s Ashlee Simpson Show and The Hills.

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the #1 smash hit "Summer Girls" and followed with another top-five hit in "Girl on TV" and the top ten hit, "Every Other Time." Today, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the songs to fans, new and old.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on June 7th, LOTUS LAND - The American RUSH Tribute on June 13th, Get The Led Out on June 19th, Tracy Lawrence on June 21st, Three Dog Night on June 27th, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY on June 28th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 30th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 12th, Yachtley Crew on July 16th, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on August 14th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 15th, Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall on August 23rd, and Chris Janson on August 30th. More shows will be announced soon.