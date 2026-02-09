Sullivan Rep to Kick Off Season Three with BANDSTAND Musical

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bandstand, the rarely produced Richard Oberaker musical with Lyrics and Book by him and Richard Taylor will be presented by Sullivan Rep as the opening show in their Third Season.

Set in Ohio following the Second World War, Bandstand follows the lives of six veterans and one war widow as they struggle to return home to the lives they left behind. Led by Donny Novitski, they create a band to compete in the American Songbook's "Tribute to the Troops" Radio Contest. Together, they help each other come to terms with their experiences, their new reality and that ultimately they are not alone in their struggles.

Artistic Director Dan Sullivan returns as Director and Choreographer of this production. Musical Direction by Doug Benishek with assistance from Karin Denison, and Stage Management by Maya Concepción.

Intimacy Direction by Kate Dugas, Mental Health Consultation by Nathan Brewer, Onstage Instrument Consultation by Holly Sullivan, Costume Design by DW, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Wardrobe by Judi Olson, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The cast of Bandstand includes Kevin Hanley* as Donny Novitski, Melissa Paz* as Julia Trojan, Andy Ross as Jimmy Campbell, Jacob Less as Davy Zlatic, Anthony Rinaldi* as Nick Radel, Robert Orzalli as Wayne Wright, Dom Pappagallo as Johnny Simpson, Marcia Irwin* as June Adams, and an ensemble featuring Anelise Allen, Ohad Ashkenazi, Nathan Conrow, John Crampton, Carly Evans*, Andrea Giangreco, Caroline Granahan, Will Fafard, Jr., Alicia Love, Sean Morris, Jessica Ober, Justin Peavey, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry, Alexander Skaggs, and Bridget Sullivan * Denotes 2025 Company Member.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Bandstand opens Friday, March 6th and closes Saturday, March 21st. All performances will be located at The Mother Brook Arts & Community Center.