Music Worcester To Present Catherine Russell & Sean Mason Duo At JMAC'S BrickBox

Music Worcester presents the Grammy nominated Catherine Russell & Sean Mason Duo in an intimate and soulful jazz performance at the BrickBox Theater at JMAC on Thursday, March 26.

Celebrating classic jazz traditions, the duo blends Sean Mason's sophisticated piano with Catherine Russell's brilliant, timeless voice. Their latest album, My Ideal, pays homage to the roots of blues, R&B, jazz, and pop, while offering fresh, invigorated interpretations.

A native New Yorker born into jazz royalty, Russell is the daughter of Luis Russell, Louis Armstrong's longtime musical director, and Carline Ray, a trailblazing vocalist, bassist, and educator. Drawing on this rich legacy while forging her own path, Russell has become one of today's most captivating interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Since her debut album in 2006, Catherine has earned international acclaim, notably winning the Prix du Jazz Vocal (Vocal Album of the Year) in 2012 for Strictly Romancin', along with a Grammy Award for her contributions to the Boardwalk Empire soundtrack. She has also been nominated for three Grammys in the Jazz Vocal Album category. Her versatility and prowess have led her to perform and record with music legends including David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, and Steely Dan.

Pianist and composer Sean Mason is among the most exciting voices in contemporary jazz. A rising star from Charlotte, North Carolina, Mason has earned acclaim for his powerful original compositions and fresh takes on classic jazz, blending deep musicality with a wide stylistic range.

In addition to his work with Russell, Mason has collaborated with Branford and Wynton Marsalis and Christian McBride, worked on Broadway productions including Hadestown and The Phantom of the Opera, and leads the Sean Mason Quartet, an ensemble praised for its dynamic performances and innovative arrangements. His work reflects a forward-thinking vision that continues to push the boundaries of the jazz tradition.

This concert is one of a number of genre-expanding events featured in the Music Worcester 2025-2026 season, which included the American Patchwork Quartet and the American Spiritual Ensemble earlier in the season, with upcoming performances by the Aaron Diehl Trio (February 27) and Dance Theatre of Harlem (May 9).

Music Worcester has brought internationally acclaimed musicians and ensembles to Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Today, the organization presents leading orchestras, soloists, and ensembles spanning classical, jazz, folk, global traditions, and dance, engaging audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

In 2024, Music Worcester launched THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year project to present live performances of all J.S. Bach's known works. Music Worcester's education and outreach initiatives include in-school workshops and masterclasses, and the availability of free and reduced-price tickets. In the 2026-2027 season, choral director and educator Everett McCorvey will serve as Artist-in-Residence, following pianist Simone Dinnerstein and violinist Vijay Gupta, as part of Music Worcester's biannual residency program focused on deep and lasting community engagement.

Music Worcester presents the Catherine Russell & Sean Mason duo in concert on Thursday, March 26 at 7 pm at the BrickBox Theater at the JMAC, 20B Franklin Street, Worcester, MA. Tickets and information are at https://www.musicworcester.org/schedule/.