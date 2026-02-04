The Huntington Names Kevin Schlagle As New Producing Director

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Huntington has announced that Artistic Director Loretta Greco has appointed Huntington Resident Producer Kevin Schlagle as The Huntington's new Producing Director, as of January 1, 2026. As Producing Director he will report to Greco, working on producing and logistical oversight for mainstage plays start-to-finish, from casting through the closing performance.

In this role, Schlagle will manage and nurture the relationships between the art on The Huntington's stages and the staff and guest artists supporting The Huntington's programs. As The Huntington continues to mount award-winning seasons of bold new works and invigorating classics in two venues, the Calderwood Pavilion and the Huntington Theatre (which soon will have an expanded lobby and additional, flexible performing spaces in 2027), this role is more important than ever in leading continued excellent producing processes across venues at the Tony Award-winning company. In addition to his producing responsibilities, he also will play an active role in mentoring emerging generations of stage management and producing talent.

“Kevin is a brilliant, collaborative and strategic leader who brings joy, excellence, and generosity of spirit to our work every single day,” says Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. “I am exceedingly proud to have Kevin recognized in this expanded leadership role representing this theater he has served so lovingly over these many years, and thrilled to have his singular passion, diligence, and expertise represent The Huntington so vibrantly and generously in this new era.”

Schlagle began his Huntington tenure as a Stage Management intern during the 2009–2010 season and has since contributed to more than 55 Huntington productions and 12 Spotlight Spectacular Galas across 17 seasons. His work has included 10 world premieres and collaborations with celebrated artists including Billy Porter, Nick Offerman, Kimberly Belflower, Kirsten Greenidge, Mfoniso Udofia, John Kolvenbach, Nassim Soleimanpour, Taylor Mac, Lenelle Moïse, and Maria Aitken.

Most recently, as Resident Producer, Schlagle helped steer several of the company's most ambitious projects, including the pre-West End run of Sing Street, the American premieres of The Hills of California, Leopoldstadt, and The Lehman Trilogy, and numerous world premieres such as Taylor Mac's Joy and Pandemic and The Art of Burning.

“I am deeply honored to step into the Producing Director role at a theatre that has become my creative home,” says Kevin Schlagle. “Under Loretta Greco's visionary leadership, The Huntington has embraced ambitious and daring storytelling, work that continues to challenge and inspire audiences throughout Boston and beyond. As we move toward the opening of the new East Wing and an exciting next chapter for the company, I'm energized by the opportunity to grow alongside the organization to support our artists, uplift our community, and help shape the theatre's future with care, rigor, and joy.”

During the pandemic, Schlagle was a key member of The Huntington's COVID-19 response, co-chairing the internal task force that positioned the organization as one of the first theatres in the region to return to safe in-person performances. He worked closely with peer theatres, city officials, app developers, and infectious disease specialists to create and share protocols that helped shape the local arts community's reopening. He also helped launch and grow The Huntington's digital streaming platform, expanding access to select productions during and beyond the pandemic shutdown.

Schlagle continues to re-invigorate and expand accessibility programming (ASL-interpretation, Audio Description, and Open Caption) in partnership with Outside the Vox, staff, and The Huntington's Access Committee to help bring exciting theatrical events to a wider audience. He also serves on The Huntington's Equity and Anti-Racism Task Force and the Cambridge Friends School Diversity Committee.

Beyond The Huntington, Schlagle's experience spans American Repertory Theater, Boston Lyric Opera, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, New Repertory Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Arden Theatre Company, Westport Country Playhouse, Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras, and other regional organizations.