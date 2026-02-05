Cuban Pianist Aníbal Cruz Opens The First Edition Of The Open Doors Residency With UN SOLO CANTO

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cuban pianist and composer Aníbal Cruz will inaugurate the Open Doors Residency on Saturday, February 28, with Un solo canto, an intimate concert at CROMA Space that brings together songs by Latin American composers reimagined through jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

More than a performance, Un solo canto is a musical dialogue across cultures and generations. Joined by his ensemble, Cruz weaves son and Afro-Cuban rhythmic traditions into the language of jazz and R&B, offering audiences a deeply expressive experience rooted in Latin American musical heritage while embracing contemporary interpretation.

"Un solo canto is about honoring the composers and musical traditions that shaped me, while allowing them to speak through the freedom and improvisation of jazz," said Cruz. "It's a way of bringing many voices together into a single musical conversation that feels both personal and collective."

A graduate of Berklee College of Music in Composition and Jazz Performance, Cruz has built a growing international career marked by versatility and collaboration. He has shared the stage with acclaimed artists such as Paquito D'Rivera, Armando Manzanero, and Egui Castrillo, and has toured extensively throughout Europe, Latin America, and the United States. His work spans performance, composition, and bandleading, including projects such as Clave & Blues and The Blue Island Project, which highlight his interest in crossing genres and traditions.

The concert marks the launch of the Open Doors Residency, a new initiative to support Boston-based performing artists in developing and presenting new or existing work. Through access to space, production resources, and professional support, the residency fosters experimentation, artistic growth, and meaningful audience engagement. Voices from Boston and amazing musicians will join Aníbal on stage.

Tickets for "Un solo canto" and all the Open Doors Residency program are available at www.boritix.com.