Jordan Caiola of Mo Lowda to Perform Solo at Club Passim in May

CAI•OLA, the solo project of soulful rocker Jordan Caiola, will grace the stage at the Cambridge listening room Club Passim on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Known for his powerful performances as the frontman of indie acts Mo Lowda & The Humble and NightSeason, Caiola promises an unforgettable night of music. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Jordan Caiola (CAI•OLA) is a songwriter/musician/producer based out of Philadelphia. He founded the indie rock band Mo Lowda & The Humble in 2010 and, due to its intense touring schedule, the band became his main priority along with his side project NightSeason (founded in 2016) - an indie/electro-pop producer duo.

Though he always felt writing folk songs was his true “wheelhouse”, it wasn't until the nationwide lockdown in early 2020 that he finally put aside the time to record a collection of those songs for his first solo album ‘Only Real When Shared'. His second record, a more mature and textural follow-up entitled 'This Could Be Everything', was released August 2nd, 2024, and is streaming everywhere.

Jordan Caiola will perform at Club Passim on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM.