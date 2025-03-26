Pittsford Fine Art To Display Landscapes By Mark Stash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsford Fine Art will display paintings by artist Mark Stash, Visit Pittsford Fine Art on Friday, April 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. to meet Mark Stash, an oil and acrylic painter who loves to create local dynamic landscapes.

Mark Stash has always attempted to communicate his feelings of peace and contentment through the lens of capturing the natural world on canvas and paper. His oil and acrylic paintings bring to life the Finger Lakes Region, the Adirondacks and other Upstate New York landscapes that he finds beautiful and compelling.

The Finger Lakes Region has a special combination of agriculture, lakes, villages and undeveloped lands, where they exist in harmony together in a rich ecosystem. The abundance and prosperity of a vineyard mixed with a woodland scene brings to mind how they enhance our environment and are productive with food for both humans and animals. The Adirondack Region is different in that there is very little agriculture and more wilderness, where humans have much less of an impact on the landscape on a daily basis. The beauty and vastness of the wild region are also inspirational for Mark as an artist, where he can explore his “wild side” a bit. He hopes that through his landscapes, he can convey the dynamic balance of the natural environment with the needs of people.

Mark has a background in graphic design and publishing. He attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he majored in Visual Communications and Illustration. He got his first taste of magazine work while starting his career at “Highlights for Children” magazine. He evolved into becoming an editor and designer for “Life in the Finger Lakes,” a regional magazine that he helped create in 2001.

Mark has been a member of Pittsford Fine Art since early 2023. He has also been involved in local art shows, such as the Naples Open Studio Trail and the Canandaigua Lakefront Art Show. His original artwork, art prints and notecards are available in numerous gift shops and galleries in the Finger Lakes Region.

Meet Mark at the First Friday reception, April 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You can also see more of his artwork at pittsfordfindart.com and at stashartworks.com.

Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by 23 prominent regional artists, is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm and until 8 pm each First Friday. Original art, art prints and notecards make unique gifts and are available for purchase at the gallery. Parking is available in front of the gallery, at 4 North Main Street, or in the nearby public parking lot. Pittsford Fine Art is on the web at pittsfordfineart.com

