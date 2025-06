Photos: DEAR EDVARD at The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Catch a first look at Dear Edvard, based on the famed Norwegian painter, Edvard Munch, currently running at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse through July 5th. Timothy McDevitt stars as Munch with Carlyn Connolly as the Nurse.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times raves “Connolly and McDevitt’s arresting voices are exquisite individually and transportive together. Similarly, the libretto by Richard Michelson and the music by Steven Schoenberg fully support one another, making them one. In truth, every element is essential to the production’s success - Kevin Newbury’s skilful direction, Mac Young’s inventive set design, Katy Atwell’s lighting design, Cynthia Bermudes’ costume design, and David Sytkowski’s musical direction.”

Tickets and more information can be found at https://mvplayhouse.org/theater/2025/04/dear-edvard-3/

