Photo Flash: North Shore Music Theatre Presents Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

Jul. 9, 2019  

Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY is now playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru July 21 2019. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

FREAKY FRIDAY is Disney's new madcap body swap musical comedy about an overworked mother and teenage daughter who magically spend a day in each other's shoes. Katherine and Ellie face a variety of challenges trying to get through the day as each other and ultimately learn a lot about what life is really like on the other side of the generation gap.

A beloved classic story, FREAKY FRIDAY has been given a contemporary fairy tale spin with a hilarious new book by Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and a pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then).

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

The cast of Disneyâ€™s FREAKY FRIDAY

Jake Ryan Flynn and Laurie Wells

Laurie Wells with Tara Tagliaferro, Lindsey Alley, and J.R. Whittington

Laurie Wells

Lindsay Joan and Laurie Wells

Lindsay Joan and Laurie Wells

Lindsay Joan and the cast of Disneyâ€™s FREAKY FRIDAY

Lindsay Joan and Laurie Wells with Aneesa Folds, Bart Shatto, and David Coffee

Jake Ryan Flynn and Gerald Caesar

Lindsay Joa



