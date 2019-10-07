Photo Flash: First Look at AMERICAN UNDERGROUND at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) continues its 25th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of the Bonnie & Terry Burman New Play Award Winner, American Underground by Brent Askari.

Directed by Julianne Boyd (BSC's Gertrude and Claudius), American Underground began previews October 2 and opened on October 6 for a run through October 20.

In the not-so-distant future, an interracial couple enjoys a visit from their college-aged son when a young Muslim woman arrives at their back door. She's looking for safe passage via a new Underground Railroad as Muslims are being detained and imprisoned. Suddenly, a government official knocks on their door, wreaking havoc on the family. They must decide how much to risk to save an innocent woman. This riveting thriller takes us inside a stark vision of an unapologetic America.

The cast features Alan H. Green (BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter) as "Rog," Natascia Diaz (Signature Theatre's Passion, 2019 Helen Hayes Award) as "Anna," Justin Withers (Shakespeare's Globe As You Like It) as "Jeff," Rasha Zamamiri ("Madam Secretary"; "Blue Bloods") as "Sherri" and Kathleen McNenny (BSC's The Birds) as "Kourtney."

Tickets: $15-$50. Barrington Stage Box Office: 413- 236-8888 or online at www.barringtonstageco.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Justin Withers

Natascia Diaz, Rasha Zamamiri, Alan H. Green

Alan H. Green and Justin Withers

Alan H. Green

Rasha Zamamiri and Justin Withers

Alan H. Green and Natascia Diaz

Natascia Diaz and Rasha Zamamiri

Justin Withers and Kathleen McNenny

Rasha Zamamiri

Natascia Diaz, Alan H. Green, Kathleen McNenny, Justin Withers



