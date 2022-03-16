Passim's School of Music Announces Spring 2022 Semester

Passim's School of Music is back with a full lineup of Spring classes including a stage performance Masterclass from Livingston Taylor and an album release starter pack taught by Kristina Latino. The School of Music will also offer a pair of classes examining the music of Bob Dylan & The Band and Bonnie Raitt, and more than a dozen other programs focusing on everything from voice lessons to learning the 3-finger Banjo. A complete list of courses can be found passim.org/school-of-music.

After touring for over 50 years, teaching "Stage Performance" for 30 years at Berklee College of Music & critiquing over 10,000 performances, Livingston is thrilled to be hosting this master class at Club Passim. The session will laser focus on stage performance techniques & confident, fear-free presentations. This master class is not only for musicians, but for educators, speakers, business professionals - anyone who is looking to take their public speaking & presentation skills to the next level. This will result in a dramatic improvement of the stage experience for both you & your audience. This two-hour class will take place sunday, March 27th at noon inside Club Passim.

Have you ever finished an album you're really proud of and then thought, "now what?"

Kristina Latino will help artists answer that question in her album release starter pack. She will talk through the basics of many elements of the independent album release, covering topics like: goal-setting, building a budget, hiring a release team, advocating for yourself for placement on streaming playlists, and securing press. While this workshop is primarily geared for artists who are planning on releasing an album independently, Latino will take some time to discuss strategies for shopping an album to independent labels and distributors for support, and how that plays into your release timeline. Finally, we'll take some time to talk about what to do after an album is out, and how to use the success of the release to keep the momentum going.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. The new online classes will offer students the opportunity to play in a Bluegrass or Old Time Ensemble, take private voice lessons, learn a new instrument, or begin to learn about songwriting from the comfort of their living room. All classes are taught by professional musicians including Lloyd Thayer, Lindsay Straw, Liv Greene and many others.

