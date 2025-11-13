North Shore Civic Ballet Will Launch Its Holiday Auction On November 16

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Shore Civic Ballet will launch its annual holiday online auction on Sunday, November 16, with bidding available through Friday, December 5. The auction website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, will open at 6:00 p.m. on November 16 and Will Close at 6:00 p.m. on the final day. Proceeds will support training resources, scholarships, and artistic development opportunities for dancers studying ballet in the North Shore area.

“Our annual holiday auction is a powerful catalyst to support aspiring dancers, raising critical funds for scholarships, choreography, equipment, and costuming that enable young artists in our region to pursue their passion for ballet and dance,” said Rosemary Grant, a member of the North Shore Civic Ballet’s board of trustees. “This special event creates a symbiotic relationship between our dance community and local businesses – participants not only support the arts but also discover exciting new local experiences they might never have encountered otherwise.”

Auction items include gift certificates and gift cards from House of Hot Sauce & More, Marblehead Opticians, Rosa’s Salon, and Bus Stop boutique. Restaurants offering certificates include Mugford Café, What’s Brewing Café, Que Mas Restaurant, Anmol India, The Castle Restaurant and Bar, Mission on the Bay, Taku Sushi Bar, Delphine’s Kitchen, Mission Boathouse, and Sala Restobar. Additional offerings include a massage certificate from Kelley Newton and two tickets to Boston Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

“The holiday auction is a transformative platform bringing together the community to support aspiring dancers’ dreams,” said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the North Shore Civic Ballet. “The online auction offers accessibility, running continuously and allowing global participation through a 24–7 digital platform. We invite everyone to engage with us by volunteering with the ballet company, encouraging local merchants to donate to the auction, purchasing gift cards, or contributing unused gift certificates to support young dancers’ artistic journeys.”

Financial contributions are accepted and may be made directly to North Shore Civic Ballet. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Donations of gift cards or gift certificates may be dropped off at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, or arranged by calling 781-631-6262.