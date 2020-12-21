Norm Lewis, Gypsy Snider and More Announced for A.R.T.'s THE LUNCH ROOM

American Repertory Theater has announced guests for upcoming episodes of The Lunch Room, the theater's weekly virtual talk show with artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities. Members of the A.R.T. staff host these curated conversations and interactive Q&As.

All events begin at 12PM; register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom. Free and open access to The Lunch Room and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

DECEMBER 22, 2020: JEANNE MAHON AND BRENNA NICELY ON THE WELLSPRING

A.R.T. Education and Engagement Director Brenna Nicely and Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP) Director Jeanne Mahon discuss how wellness needs and practices in the community have shifted over time-particularly during the pandemic, the role that culture can play in fostering wellness, and The Wellspring, A.R.T.'s new collaboration with CWHP that offers programs aimed at fostering connection and wellbeing through integrated artistic, health, and wellness practices. This event will be pre-recorded.

DECEMBER 29, 2020: Norm Lewis

Broadway star Norm Lewis returns to chat about his time in Cambridge creating the title role in the A.R.T. revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, his upcoming holiday concert Christmastime Is Here, recent performances like "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," and his work as a founding member of Black Theatre United.

JANUARY 5, 2021: Gypsy Snider

Gypsy Snider returns to A.R.T. to chat about her collaboration with director Diane Paulus and choreographer Chet Walker on the Tony Award-winning production of Pippin for which she received a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Tune in to also hear about the arts collective The 7 Fingers, which she co-founded and co-leads, that tells stories using death-defying acrobatics with a life-affirming theatricality, as well as her family's multigenerational relationship with the circus art form.

JANUARY 12, 2021: Brian Quijada

Actor, playwright, composer, and Artistic Director of the Wild Wind Performance Lab for New Play Development at Texas Tech University will chat about his recent works, including the critically acclaimed, award-winning hip-hop solo show, Where Did We Sit in the Bus?, and Dragon Baby, the third piece in Sara Porkalob's Dragon Cycle for which he serves as composer.

JANUARY 19, 2021: LISA YANCEY OF YANCEY CONSULTING

Entrepreneurial strategist Lisa Yancey, President of Yancey Consulting talks about her firm's work to help unlock, provoke, facilitate, and collaboratively imagine social impacts on the local to national level, and her engagement with the A.R.T. to co-design, develop, and activate a plan that embeds anti-racist and anti-oppressive values in how the organization operates and stewards its work.

Taylor Brennan (Jagged Little Pill, We Live in Cairo, ExtraOrdinary, and twenty other productions), Ira Mont (Jagged Little Pill), and Alfredo Macias (SIX, Endlings, Arrabal), chat about the role of the stage manager from pre-production through rehearsals and performance-ensuring everything goes as planned and navigating the moments that don't!

Guest bios are available at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.