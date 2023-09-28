Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Songs for a New World
Norton Singers (9/29-10/01)
|Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)
|Chicago
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/14)
|Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
|All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/03-2/03)
|What Makes it Great? with Rob Kapilow Ladies of the Canyon: the music of Joni Mitchell and Carole King
NEC's Jordan Hall (11/11-11/11)
|Dinosaur World Live
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/14-1/14)
|Italian Grand Opera
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (9/16-9/30)
|Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
