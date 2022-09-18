Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Repertory Theatre to Present THE GROOVALOTTOS in October

The GroovaLottos take audiences from morning cartoons to Soul Train afternoons and family cookouts that go till dawn.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 18, 2022  
New Repertory Theatre to Present THE GROOVALOTTOS in October

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to present The GroovaLottos on Saturday, October 1 at 7:00pm and Sunday October 2 at 4:00pm, as part of its Saturday Stories/Sunday Celebration series. Both events will take place in the Main Stage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

With 8 Grammy nominations between them, the GroovaLottos' Saturday, October 1 show, "Straight Outta Mama's Hamper" recreates the best of a summer Saturday in the life of a 1970s Black American family. The GroovaLottos take us from morning cartoons to Soul Train afternoons and family cookouts that go till dawn.

On Sunday, October 2, New Rep presents its Sunday Celebration with The GroovaLottos' "Bronx Jazz", a musical conversation between father and son about hip hop, jazz and oral tradition from the souls of Black folks. This Sunday Celebration also features Abilities Dance Boston, whose vision is to "disrupt antiquated ableist beliefs and disseminate the value of inclusion through dance".

The GroovaLottos are a multi-Grammy nominated soul-funk jam band and musical production team created by veteran touring and studio session players and singers. They are the progenitive force behind the Thump & Soul sound, a regional, cross-genre music movement of primarily Black and Brown musical artists creating a space for themselves in the New England music scene.

New Rep's Saturday Stories/Sunday Celebration series offer an extended creative experience in a sort of revival tent meets jazz club: two days, same artist, two very different stories.

Tickets for the Saturday show are $35, and $25 for Sunday, or $50 for both shows. They are on sale now and can be purchased online at: https://secure.newrep.org/events

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has been an award-winning professional theatre company for 38 years, staging productions and events that speak to the vital ideas of our time. New Rep is emerging from the pandemic with a renewed commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, and accountability (IDEAA) infusing every aspect of the company's work as it seeks to build community collaborations and give voice to the diverse interests of those communities.

More information on New Repertory Theatre at www.newrep.org.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIETPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET
September 16, 2022

The Acting Company’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Get a first look at photos here!
Cinefest Latino Boston Announces National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening SeriesCinefest Latino Boston Announces National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening Series
September 16, 2022

From the team that previously presented the Boston Latino International Film Festival (BLIFF), Cinefest Latino Boston announced its inaugural National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening Series to take place on Friday, September 30 and Sunday, Oct 2, 2022.
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Kicks Off Centennial With Celebration And Rededication Ceremony September 21Lowell Memorial Auditorium Kicks Off Centennial With Celebration And Rededication Ceremony September 21
September 15, 2022

100 years to the day, Mayor Sokhary Chau and members of the Lowell City Council, and the Lowell Memorial Auditorium Board of Trustees will welcome the public to a Centennial Celebration and Rededication of the historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Christine Ebersole, Hannah Corneau, Mauricio Martinez & More to Perform at Town Hall This FallChristine Ebersole, Hannah Corneau, Mauricio Martinez & More to Perform at Town Hall This Fall
September 15, 2022

Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale will continue to shine the spotlight through New Year's Eve on his sensational, biggest lineup of stars yet, for this his eleventh anniversary season at the acclaimed Provincetown Art House.
Great Barrington Public Theater Presents Four New Play Readings At The FoundryGreat Barrington Public Theater Presents Four New Play Readings At The Foundry
September 15, 2022

Great Barrington Public Theater presents four new play readings at The Foundry, a first look at new work by area playwrights with Berkshire Voices playwrighting collaborative.