New Repertory Theatre to Present THE GROOVALOTTOS in October

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to present The GroovaLottos on Saturday, October 1 at 7:00pm and Sunday October 2 at 4:00pm, as part of its Saturday Stories/Sunday Celebration series. Both events will take place in the Main Stage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

With 8 Grammy nominations between them, the GroovaLottos' Saturday, October 1 show, "Straight Outta Mama's Hamper" recreates the best of a summer Saturday in the life of a 1970s Black American family. The GroovaLottos take us from morning cartoons to Soul Train afternoons and family cookouts that go till dawn.

On Sunday, October 2, New Rep presents its Sunday Celebration with The GroovaLottos' "Bronx Jazz", a musical conversation between father and son about hip hop, jazz and oral tradition from the souls of Black folks. This Sunday Celebration also features Abilities Dance Boston, whose vision is to "disrupt antiquated ableist beliefs and disseminate the value of inclusion through dance".

The GroovaLottos are a multi-Grammy nominated soul-funk jam band and musical production team created by veteran touring and studio session players and singers. They are the progenitive force behind the Thump & Soul sound, a regional, cross-genre music movement of primarily Black and Brown musical artists creating a space for themselves in the New England music scene.

New Rep's Saturday Stories/Sunday Celebration series offer an extended creative experience in a sort of revival tent meets jazz club: two days, same artist, two very different stories.

Tickets for the Saturday show are $35, and $25 for Sunday, or $50 for both shows. They are on sale now and can be purchased online at: https://secure.newrep.org/events

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has been an award-winning professional theatre company for 38 years, staging productions and events that speak to the vital ideas of our time. New Rep is emerging from the pandemic with a renewed commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, and accountability (IDEAA) infusing every aspect of the company's work as it seeks to build community collaborations and give voice to the diverse interests of those communities.

More information on New Repertory Theatre at www.newrep.org.