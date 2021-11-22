NEC's CI Department And Faculty Member Lautaro Mantilla Present TRADITION Featuring Music From All Corners Of The World

For almost 50 years NEC's department of Contemporary Improvisation has fostered a community of artists interested in studying music from different cultures and the interactions between them.

On Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NEC will broadcast the department's concert Tradition, recorded at NEC's Jordan Hall. Produced by faculty member Lautaro Mantilla, the performance features musical traditions from different corners of the world, drawing on their customs, histories, and stories, honoring their roots and re-examining them from new perspectives. For more information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-contemporary-improvisation-lautaro-mantilla-tradition.



Audiences will hear performances by the Persian Music and Chorino ensembles, led by Nima Janmohammadi and Amir Milstein, fiddle and banjo music from the United States, folk songs of love and war from Mexico, Latvia, and China, an exploration of Baroque and fiddle music from the British Isles, a new take on the Cumbia dance tradition led by Lautaro Mantilla, and student pieces exploring tradition, creation, and what they mean to us as contemporary artists. The concert not only contemplates and celebrates tradition, it considers its impact and role in our world today.



NEC's Contemporary Improvisation program addresses the unique needs of musicians seeking to move beyond traditional boundaries. The department brings together a tremendously diverse group of the world's finest young artists in a setting where they can grow in a community of composers, performers, and improvisers. With an emphasis on ear training, technique, conceptual ideas, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a wide range of improvisational traditions, the CI program is uniquely positioned to cultivate the complete 21st century global musician. Founded in 1972 by Gunther Schuller and Ran Blake, the department is "a thriving hub of musical exploration." (Jeremy Goodwin, Boston Globe).