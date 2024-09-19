NEC Reveals Fully Funded Endowment For Chamber Music Intensive Performance Seminar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England Conservatory has revealed a significant milestone in music education with a major expansion of the endowment for the NEC Preparatory School's Chamber Music Intensive Performance Seminar (CHIPS). The fully funded endowment allows the 21 advanced youth musicians, ages 13-18, in Piano Trios and String Quartets to attend the program tuition-free.

Co-directed by cellist Laura Blustein and violinist Soovin Kim, CHIPS provides students with an immersive opportunity for advanced musical study, building high-level collaborative music-making skills with an emphasis on performance. Committed to deepening and expanding music education excellence, access, and opportunity, a tuition-free CHIPS ensures that no students are deterred from participating because of financial concerns.

Blustein says, “CHIPS provides passionate NEC Prep students with a thriving community to excel in chamber music at its highest level, and it has been a delight to work with these incredibly talented students. Witnessing their transformation through chamber music in this intensive program has been truly inspiring. Chamber music not only unites musicians but also imparts invaluable musical and life lessons. I am honored to be co-directing this wonderful program with Soovin Kim.”

Andrea Kalyn, NEC President, states, “CHIPS offers a unique opportunity for young musicians that fosters both artistic growth and personal development, and we're thrilled to be able to remove financial barriers to this transformative experience. We are excited to see the continued impact of the CHIPS program on our students and the broader musical community."

Violinist Soovin Kim adds, "The spirit of CHIPS embodies collaboration, friendship, and excellence–values that resonate deeply with NEC. Laura Blustein and I are dedicated to shaping the program to deliver an unparalleled chamber music experience for students."

In addition to covering student scholarships, the expanded endowment supports faculty salaries and provides opportunities for on-campus and external learning experiences. CHIPS participants benefit from direct interaction with acclaimed artists, thanks in part to the leadership and creativity of former Chair of Chamber Music and Co-Director of CHIPS Merry Peckham, including recent guests such as the Verona Quartet, Claremont Trio, Paul Biss, George Li, Paul Katz, and Kim Kashkashian, enhancing their collaborative skills and performance abilities. Student artists also perform in masterclasses given by renowned chamber musicians such as Donald Weilerstein, Miriam Fried, Vivian Weilerstein, and Seth Knopp. Graduates of the CHIPS program are young leaders in the world of chamber music and have gone on to study at top conservatories and colleges in the U.S. and abroad.

CHIPS supports NEC's mission to bring more music to more people throughout all stages of their musical journey. Additional programs for youth include Advanced Piano Seminars, an Early Childhood Music Education Pilot Program, access-driven NEC Prep programming, and multiple youth music education access programs for children. In 2025, NEC Prep will celebrate its 75th anniversary, having provided high-quality music education to tens of thousands of young musicians from across the region since its inception.

