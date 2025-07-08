Musica Sacra to Present FROM SCREEN TO STAGE: A Concert of Film, TV, and Video Game Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musica Sacra will present From Screen to Stage on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Annisquam Village Church (820 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA). The concert features choral settings of music from film, television, and video games, with a suggested donation of $35.

The program explores the emotional power of music written for visual media, including selections from The Lord of the Rings, La Grande Bellezza, Game of Thrones, Outlander, Civilization, and Halo. The performance highlights both original compositions and adaptations of previously composed works that have become iconic through their on-screen usage.

“...The next time you watch a film or TV show or play a video game, pay close attention to your emotional responses to a scene,” said Musica Sacra Director Mary Beekman. “If you find your heart racing with excitement or anxiety, or yourself moved to tears, parse how much of that may be due to the music you are hearing as much as, if not even more than, the visual medium in which you find it.”

To view program notes, visit:

https://musicasacra.org/from-stage-to-screen-movie-video-game-music.html