Modern Greek Gods Come To Life In Inclusive Rock Musical THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz, music & lyrics by Rob Rokicki) is an action-packed mythical adventure highlighting neurodiversity, courage, and friendship.

Open Door's diverse, integrated cast will present 4 performances June 24-26, 2022 in the NARA Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Acton, MA. All performances are sensory friendly and feature ASL interpretation and open captioning. There will be two audio-described performances on the evening of June 25 and the June 26 matinee. Tickets are $15 for lawn seating. Discounted tickets for EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare Cardholders.

With special thanks to Open Door's funders: Massachusetts Cultural Council, Acton Boxborough, Concord, Littleton, Sudbury, Westford Cultural Councils, Acton Boxborough United Way Youth in Philanthropy, Astra Foundation, Acton Recreation Department, and the Ann Seamans Trust.

Over its 42-year history, Open Door has provided accessible opportunities for all including underserved audiences and participants to enjoy live theater. For tickets and show details visit www.opendoortheater.org.