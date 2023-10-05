Mischa Santora Leads Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra In Season Opening Concert

Mischa Santora will lead the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra's season opening concert on Sunday October 29th at The Second Church in Newton MA. For tickets and information visit proarte.org.

Maestro Santora, who serves as music director of the Boston Ballet, will be making his Pro Arte debut, conducting a program that includes Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550; Saint-Saens' Cello Concerto No.1 in A minor, op. 3; and Jesse Montgomery's Divided for Cello and Strings.

Acclaimed cellist Tommy Mesa, also making his first appearance with Pro Arte, is the featured soloist on this program. By casting his dynamic first cello concerto as a single movement, Camille Saint-Saëns leads the listener on a seamless journey by turns stormy and refined. In Divided, which Mesa premiered in 2022, a solo cello gives expressive voice to the unsettled individual living in a conflicted society.

The concert concludes with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, a work well loved for its intense emotional energy.

Santora, a resident of Newton, MA, combines old-world artistry with 21st-century innovation and creativity. He regularly leads performances with the world's finest symphony, ballet, and opera orchestras. As music director of Boston Ballet, since 2018, Mr. Santora leads the Boston Ballet Orchestra in over 90 performances annually, with repertoire ranging from 19th-century story ballets to contemporary productions. As a composer, he has recently created compositions and soundscapes for renowned choreographers and visual artists such as William Forsythe, Nanine Linning, Ken Ossola, and Shantell Martin, in addition to scores for theater productions and film projects.

Cuban American cellist Dr. Tommy Mesa has established himself as one of the most charismatic, innovative, and engaging performers of his generation. He is the recipient of the 2023 Sphinx Medal of Excellence Award, First Prize in the 2016 Sphinx Competition, and Winner of the Astral Artists 2017 National Auditions. He has appeared as soloist with major orchestras such as The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, The Cleveland Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.