Melissa Etheridge to Return to Indian Ranch in September

Indian Ranch announced Melissa Etheridge will perform as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Monday, September 6. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, May 6 at 10:00 AM.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993), which featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over."

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Already on sale are Chris Janson on July 10th, Get The Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Marty Stuart on July 31st, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Tower of Power on August 15th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Starring Marc Martel on September 4th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, the Pike Hair Fest on September 25th, Kip Moore on September 26th, and 38 Special on October 9th. More shows will be announced soon.

All shows in the 2021 Summer Concert Series will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event regarding capacities, social distancing, and other safety measures. Indian Ranch continues to monitor the changing guidelines and will provide continuous updates regarding these policies for each event.

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge on September 6, 2021 go on-sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, May 6 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Melissa Etheridge open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.