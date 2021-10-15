MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Comes to The Barnstable Comedy Club Next Month

The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable is proud to present Music Theatre International's ALL TOGETHER NOW!, a music revue celebrating local theater and featuring songs from the Broadway stage. The BCC stage welcomes seventeen talented singers hailing from Provincetown to Plymouth who will be participating in this global event.

The four performances will be held on November 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 7:00 PM. All tickets at $20 and may be reserved by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. More information may be viewed online at http://www.BarnstableComedyClub.org.

MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast and crew. The revue features songs from some of the world's most iconic musicals. The goal with this worldwide event is to provide hope, inspiration and excitement through the transformative power of musical theatre. So far 5200+ performances including over 32 high schools and theatres from 44 countries/territories and all 50 states have licensed this show. It feels pretty inspiring and exciting to be part of a global theatrical community!