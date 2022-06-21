MARRY ME A LITTLE Opens Next Month at WHAT

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater proudly presents Marry Me a Little, with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived by Craig Lucas & Norman René. Performances are July 1-22 at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays on the Julie Harris Stage. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 29 and 30 are discounted and open to the public. Marry Me a Little stars Sam Perwin, Brittany Rolfs, and accompanist Kevin Quill.

Two New York singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together, they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and A Little Night Music.

Sam Perwin is thrilled to be back on stage in Wellfleet after making his WHAT debut in the world premiere of The Empaths. Selected theater credits include Angels (Duke on 42nd Street), Les Miserables (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), A Little Night Music (Gretna Theater), Funny Girl (Gretna Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (Park Playhouse), Life Could be a Dream (Meadowbrook Theatre), and Mary, Mary (Cape May Stage). Sam is also a published author and playwright. His play Gay Haiku enjoyed a sold-out run at Dixon Place in NYC, and more recently his short play Laundry Day was a finalist in the Act One: One Act Festival at The Secret Theater in NYC in 2019. His first full-length play Tammuz was developed with The New Ambassador's Theater Company and The Barrow Group in NYC. For more information please visit samperwin.com or follow @samperwin on Instagram and Twitter.

Brittany Rolfs' touring credits: Jack and the Giant, Theatre Espresso. Select regional credits: Pippin, Matilda, Oliver!, The Miracle Worker, Company, A Little Princess, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Miss Holmes, Alice:A New Musical, Shrek, Freaky Friday, The Full Monty, Cinderella, Chess, Rent. Currently playing Philomele in The Love of the Nightingale, in Provincetown. Next up: Under the Radar, at Payomet Performing Arts Center and Morticia in The Addams Family, at Cape Cod Theatre Company. Brittany has a year round residency at Tin Pan Alley piano bar in Provincetown, performing every Friday and Sunday night. In addition to performing she is an award winning director, designer, and teaching artist.

Kevin Quill makes his WHAT debut as(Music Director and Accompanist. Kevin is originally from Cape Cod, MA where he staged Beauty & The Beast in pre-school and hasn't looked back. Kevin has appeared on the piano at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman and The Duplex in NYC. In MA he recently music directed THE LAST FIVE YEARS (Eventide), SISTERS OF SWING, and SHE LOVES ME (Priscilla Beach Theatre). In the summer he can be found leading crowds in song at Tin Pan Alley or The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown. As an actor he received accolades for "Favorite Performance Of The Year" from The Cape Cod Times for his one-man performance in AN ILIAD. He earned his AEA card playing The Pianist in a workshop of MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET in NYC. kevinquill.com

Marry Me a Little, with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Tickets: $25-$40 with discounts for seniors; students $15; previews $25.

When: July 1-22, 2022, 8 p.m.; previews June 29 & 30, 7:30 p.m.