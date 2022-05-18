Kristin Hersh Plays City Winery Boston This Month

Kristin Hersh, the founder and frontwoman for Throwing Muses is coming to City Winery Boston on Monday, May 30 for a Memorial Day show. Described as "One of indie rock's most fascinating figures" Hersh will be joined onstage by her longtime collaborator drummer/bassist Fred Abong for this intimate acoustic show.

One of the most influential figures in the alt rock world, Hersh has over 20 groundbreaking records solo and with her bands, Throwing Muse and 50 Foot Wave. 2022 has seen her on tour in Europe and the US performing songs from Throwing Muses' new critically acclaimed "Sun Racket" and 50 Foot Wave's recently released "Black Pear)" as well as her extensive solo catalogue.

Her acclaimed memoir "Rat Girl" (Rolling Stone called it one of the top ten greatest rock memoirs of all time) was followed by "Don't Suck, Don't Die," a finalist for the American Booksellers Association and The Southern Book of the Year awards. NPR says, "Not only one of the best books of the year but one of the most beautiful rock memoirs ever written."

Hersh's most recent book "Seeing Sideways: A Memoir of Music and Motherhood" chronicles the adventure of raising her four sons while traveling the world on tour.

Kristin Hersh Monday May 30 at City Winery Boston. Show at 8pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.