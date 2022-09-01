Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kris Delmhorst Will Perform in Concert at Cotuit Center for the Arts

The concert is on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Kris Delmhorst live in concert on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm. The performance will take place in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion.

You don't have to believe in anything mystical to feel the molecules around you shift just a little when you listen to Kris Delmhorst. Her songs transform like breath turning to mist on a cold, clear night; the inner made visible. Her voice holds memories, like smoke lingering in a sweater from last summer's campfire. Twining through every layer of consciousness, her music weaves together the magical and the mundane with the strange logic of dreams.

Called "bold and brilliant" by the Boston Globe and "transcendent" by the LA Times, Delmhorst is a veteran of the indie Americana world, with vivid songwriting, soulful delivery, and adventurous arrangements that stretch the limits of genre. She's been compared to artists as various as Anaïs Mitchell, Lucinda Williams, and Juana Molina-though she cites Rickie Lee Jones, in all her fearless joy and complexity, as an artistic north star.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.





