There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Devin Cortez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 20%

Jefferson McDonald - AVENUE Q - Playhouse Stage Co 17%

Jason Jacoby - SWEENEY TODD - Playhouse Stage Co 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Christian Ryan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 16%

Oliver Wadsworth - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 15%

Sean Mellot - Miss Bennett CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Ariana Papaleo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 14%

Molly Rose McGrath - SWEENEY TODD - Playhouse Stage Co 12%

Molly McGrath - AVENUE Q - Cohoes Music Hall 12%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Connie Castanzo - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 20%

Jenny Strassburg - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 15%

Uma Thurman - GHOSTS - Williamstown 14%

Best Choreogaphy (all venues)

Ashley DeLane Burger - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 26%

AshleySimone Kirchner & Joey Rosario - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 24%

Freddy Ramirez - THE FULL MONTY - Capital Repertory Theater 16%

Best Costume Design (all venues)

Howard Tsvi Kaplan - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 18%

Asta Bennie Hostetter - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 14%

Evan Prizant - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 14%

Best Director of a Musical

James Barry - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 23%

Michael LoPorto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co 21%

Joe Calarco - INTO THE WOODS - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Best Director of a Play

Margaret E. Hall - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 23%

Logan Vaughn - AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company 10%

Megan Sandberg-Zakian - LOBBY HERO - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 9%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 23%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 18%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Featured Actor Musical

Kevin McGuire - THE FULL MONTY - Capital Repertory Theatre 12%

Luis Herrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 11%

Rob Morrison - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

Best Featured Actor Play

Kevin McGuire - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 20%

Grayson Powell - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 20%

David Girard - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Featured Actress Musical

Amanda Serrano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 23%

Jaygee Macapugay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 23%

AshleySimone Kirchner - AVENUE Q - Playhouse Stage Co 7%

Best Featured Actress Play

Ellen Cribbs - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 20%

Marielle Young - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 17%

Mary Stout - GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Barrington Stage Company 14%

Best Lighting Design (all venues)

David Sexton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 22%

Travis McHale - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 18%

Oliver Wason - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 12%

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co 28%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 20%

THE FULL MONTY - Capital Repertory Theater 15%

Best New Musical

ROCK AND ROLL MAN - Berkshire Theatre Group 50%

FALL SPRINGS - Barrington Stage Company 50%

Best New Play

MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 27%

RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre 22%

AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company 20%

Best Play (professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 20%

MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 17%

RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design

Tim Clow - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co 30%

Brian Prather - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 17%

Brian Prather - INTO THE WOODS - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Best Sound Design (all venues)

Thomas Rosati - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 36%

Rider Q. Stanton & Josh D. Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre 12%

Jane Shaw/Josh D. Smith - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre 12%

Outstanding Musical Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse 36%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group 24%

SWEENEY TODD - Playhouse Stage Co 13%

Outstanding Play Production

AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company 27%

WHAT WE MAY BE - Berkshire Theatre Group 19%

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND - Barrington Stage Company 17%

Theater of the Year

Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co 35%

Berkshire Theatre Group 30%

Capital Repertory Theatre 25%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles