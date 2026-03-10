Shakespeare & Company to Present 2026 Summer Shakespeare Intensive

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare & Company will present its 2026 Summer Shakespeare Intensive, a four-week, in-person training program designed for undergraduate theater students, recent graduates, and early-career acting professionals.

The program will take place May 27 through June 21 during the company's summer performance season in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Modeled after Shakespeare & Company's internationally recognized January Month-long Intensive, the Summer Shakespeare Intensive offers a rigorous training schedule six days a week. Participants engage in a progression of physical, vocal, and text-based work, including Linklater voice training, monologue and scene study, movement and dance, stage combat, play, and exploration of the actor-audience relationship.

"This program offers emerging artists the opportunity to train by exploring the depth of their artistry while immersed in an active producing environment," explains Senior Workshops Director Susan Dibble. "The intensive is structured to support individual growth while fostering a strong ensemble experience that reflects the collaborative nature of professional theater."

The intensive culminates in final presentations open to company members, family, and friends.

Tuition is $5,850 and includes double-occupancy housing and daily breakfast. A limited number of single rooms may be available for an additional fee. An early payment discount is available: participants who pay full tuition by March 15 will receive $500 off.

For more information and to apply, visit shakespeare.org/actor-training or email training@shakespeare.org.