Jimmy Tingle Will Perform New Show NO MASK at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater This Summer

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater welcomes Jimmy Tingle back to Wellfleet. In his new show, No Mask, Tingle weaves the good, the bad and the ugly of the pandemic with the humor, hope and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2021. If laughter is the best medicine, then Jimmy Tingle is the Dr. Fauci of political humor.

Performances are July 29 - August 1 at 7:00 PM on the theater's new outdoor Garden Stage. Due to limited seating and safety measures, advance online ticket sales are strongly encouraged.

Jimmy Tingle is a comedian, commentator and actor. He was a 2018 democratic candidate for Lt Governor of Massachusetts. He has worked as a humorist and commentator for 60 Minutes II and MSNBC and has appeared on The Tonight Show, CNN, Conan O'Brien, Fresh Air with Terry Gross and in his own HBO half-hour comedy special. Tingle is also the founder of the new social enterprise "Humor for Humanity," which aspires to raise spirits, funds and awareness for nonprofits, charities and social causes through his work as a comedian, emcee and auctioneer.

Seating is reserved and adheres to current guidance from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to protect the health of our staff, artists, patrons, and community. Please book your entire party in the same purchase as seats will be grouped according to party size. To learn more about our current policies and what to expect when attending a performance this summer please visit http://www.what.org/public-health-and-covid-19/

For tickets, visit what.org.