Jennifer Truesdale to Perform at Blue Jean Ball in Support of the Arlington Center for the Arts

The ever impressive local born and bred Arlington resident Jennifer Truesdale and her fantastic band - consisting of well traveled professionals Joe Musella (guitar), Tom Appleman (bass), Bill D'Agostino (drums), John Mulroy (keys), Ririka Tokushige (tenor sax) and Hiro Tokushige (trumpet) - will be performing as part of the Blue Jean Ball to benefit The Arlington Center for the Arts (ACA), happening Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 7:00 PM -10:30 PM at Arlington Town Hall, 730 Mass Ave, Arlington MA. Learn more at: https://www.acarts.org/blue-jean-ball

The Blue Jean Ball is always Arlington's favorite party of the year; with live music, dancing, art & fashion inspired by their "Blue in Bloom" theme, food, drink, and a fabulous "artful" silent auction with one-of-a-kind art experiences, original artwork, and an exciting not-to-be-missed raffle prizes.

Proceeds of the silent auction and raffle will support ACA's efforts to produce high quality, engaging community programs for Arlington and beyond.

On donating her services to the Blue Jean Ball, Jennifer said "Arlington has always been home to me and my family, so it feels really good to be able to give back to and support the community that gave us so much - and still does to this day".

An alumnus of Berklee College of Music and actively performing member of Boston's thriving music scene, Jennifer artfully blends Blues, Soul, Jazz, R&B and Pop with thought-provoking lyrics to create a sound that is both powerful and deeply personal. Recently, Jennifer has been performing steadily in support of her well received CD "Through The Circle", written and arranged by herself and co-produced with David Minehan at Boston's famed Woolly Mammoth Sound. Her songs - as a solo artist and as a member of the band The Ultrasonics - have aired on major network television shows including: Hawaii 5-0, Soul Food, All My Children, One Life To Live, The Young and The Restless and Melrose Place.

As the Massachusetts area Director of the long-running showcase series Chick Singer Night, (est. 1988) she also works tirelessly to showcase and promote emerging artists and give back to the city and state from which she came, year round.

See Jennifer LIVE at her Upcoming 2020 Gigs:

January 11 - Concord's Colonial Inn, Concord, MA

acoustic show with Joe Musella (guitar) 7:30 PM

*monthly residency*

January 19 - Chianti Cafe, Beverly, MA

Jazz Sessions and More 10th Anniversary with Barbara Alex 3:00 PM

January 23 - Town Tavern, Arlington, MA

FULL BAND 8:00 PM

February 1 - Blue Jean Ball, Arlington Town Hall, Arlington, MA

Arlington Center For The Arts Gala and Fundraiser 7:00 PM

FULL BAND

February 8 - Concord's Colonial Inn, Concord, MA

Acoustic show with Joe Musella (guitar) 7:30 PM

February 29 - Tiverton Hotel Casino, Tiverton, RI

Acoustic show with Bill McGoldrick (guitar) 7:30 PM

March 7 - Sally O'Briens, Somerville, MA

FULL BAND 9:30 PM

March 14 - Concord's Colonial Inn, Concord, MA

Acoustic show with Joe Musella (guitar) 7:30 PM

April 16 - Bluebird Cafe, Nashville, TN

As part of Chick Singer Night Nashville 9 PM





