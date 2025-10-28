Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to Perform at Tanglewood in July 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tanglewood has announced that six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit will perform on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, as part of the venue’s Popular Artist Series.

They will be joined by special guest Patty Griffin, with both artists making their Tanglewood debuts. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m..

The Popular Artist Series annually brings a diverse roster of acclaimed musicians and performers to the Berkshires, complementing Tanglewood’s summer lineup of classical performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center fellows. The full 2026 season schedule will be announced in late January 2026, with additional Popular Artist concerts to be revealed in the months ahead.

About Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has become one of the most admired artists of his generation, known for songs that combine emotional clarity with lyrical craftsmanship. The North Alabama native has earned six GRAMMY Awards for his solo and collaborative work, often praised for transforming intimate, everyday experiences into poetic storytelling.

Isbell and the 400 Unit have released multiple critically acclaimed albums and toured extensively, blending Southern rock, folk, and Americana. In 2025, Isbell released his solo album Foxes in the Snow, recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with only voice and acoustic guitar. The record has been described by Stereogum as “barebones intimacy that recenters the artist behind the persona and serves as a reminder that this guy can write a damn song.”

In addition to his musical career, Isbell appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and continues to expand his creative reach across multiple disciplines.

About Patty Griffin

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Patty Griffin is widely regarded as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation. Her work spans folk, Americana, and blues, exploring deeply personal themes of identity, family, and resilience. The New York Times has lauded Griffin for crafting “cameo-carved songs that create complete emotional portraits of specific people.”

Her latest album, Crown of Roses, marks a return to recording after the pandemic, blending introspective lyricism with a stripped-down sound. The collection explores renewal and self-reflection, offering songs that are both grounded in lived experience and elevated by Griffin’s distinctive voice and storytelling depth.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Patty Griffin will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. exclusively at tanglewood.org. Purchasers are limited to four tickets per order. Tickets may also be obtained by calling 888-266-1200 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular hours.

All tickets for Tanglewood’s Popular Artist concerts will be distributed via mobile delivery or hold at box office to ensure consumer protection and reduce third-party resale fraud.