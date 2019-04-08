Jamey Johnson Will Perform At Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Jamey Johnson will return once again, to perform in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 23th for the 2019 Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12th at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, April 11th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to The Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," from both the CMA and ACMs. His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. In 2013, the Nashville Scene's 13th annual Country Music Critics' Poll named it the year's best album. Two years earlier, the same poll named Johnson's The Guitar Song as the year's best album, and Johnson himself as best male vocalist, best songwriter and artist of the year.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are Lee Brice on June 15th, Melissa Etheridge on June 29th, Bruce In The USA on July 13th, The Mavericks July 14th, George Thorogood and the Destroyers on July 21st, Get The Led Out on July 27th, Josh Turner on August 4th, Dwight Yoakam on August 18th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 25th, The Charlie Daniels Band on September 15th, The Pike HairFest on September 28th, and Local CountryFest on September 29th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2019 Yuengling Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.

Tickets for Jamey Johnson Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 go on sale Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 12:00 PM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





