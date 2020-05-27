ImprovBoston Swings Big To Keep Business Afloat

Starting at 8pm on June 5th, ImprovBoston will be hosting "The ImprovBoston Virtual Marathon." 40 hours of live art and comedy to support the arts and save a theater. The event will be a telethon-style fundraising broadcast, live streamed for free in its entirety at ImprovBoston.com/virtualmarathon. The event will conclude at 12pm on June 7th.

The show will feature a wide variety of comedic and non-comedic acts, from both local performers and TBA special guests.

There's something for everyone during the course of this marathon. It will feature improv, sketch, stand-up, music, interviews, absurd late-night bits, and much more- with hosting in between by ImprovBoston cast members, broadcasting live from the empty theatre space.

ImprovBoston is encouraging their artists to create must-see special performances, tailored to this new virtual environment, to showcase the immense amount of creative talent in the city.

The future of this long-standing local comedy theatre is uncertain. Since 1981, ImprovBoston has served as one of the bastions of comedic arts in New England. Through its shows, classes, and non-profit work, ImprovBoston has truly been a positive artistic force for its audiences and artists alike.

Presently, ImprovBoston is in danger of closing. This would be a massive blow to the artistic landscape of our city.

All donations will go towards keeping current operations as intact as possible.

Goals for the event...

Perform 40 hours in honor of performers and stages at 40 Prospect Street; Collect 620+ donations in honor of students and teachers at 620 Massachusetts Avenue; and Raise $114,000 in honor of staff at 114 Bishop Allen Drive.

