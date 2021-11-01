Holiday Show ALL IS CALM To Debut At Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company has announced All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 directed by Ilyse Robbins, a moving documentary musical about the World War I Christmas truce. Performances run November 26 - December 23, 2021.

The work is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and music direction by Matthew Stern. All is Calm recalls an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers met in "No Man's Land" and laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas together.

"The message of All is Calm is universal - one of peace. Come to see a beautiful story, hear wonderful music, enjoy fantastic performances - and share the spirit of the season live, in-person with your fellow audience members," says Robbins.

The production combines period songs and firsthand accounts of this remarkable event. This cast features ten actor/singers who beautifully blend WWI patriotic tunes, trench ballads, medieval melodies, and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium, and Germany. Featured songs include: It's A Long Way to Tipperary, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Angels We Have Heard on High, Good King Wenceslas, O Holy Night, Auld Lang Syne, and other holiday favorites. Robbins in particular is "looking forward to collaborating with the actors on Stille Nacht and The Truce."

For the past twenty years, Greater Boston Stage Company's holiday play has been a season highlight for audience-goers. All is Calm presents a unique take on the yearly tradition. "Honestly, I like that this is not your typical holiday fare" notes Robbins. "I like that it is a quiet show - a play with music rather than a musical extravaganza. It makes one think while still enjoying the sounds of the holiday season."

Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, camaraderie, music, and peace. Get your tickets for All is Calm today. Single Tickets: $62-67 Adults; $57-62 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Frugal Friday tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the box office one hour prior to the 8pm performance on Friday, November 26, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit greaterbostonstage.org.