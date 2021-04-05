History At Play, LLC Reveals The Tumultuous Life Of A Reluctant First Lady THE ADVENTURES OF LOUISA CATHERINE ADAMS

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday May 14th, Pay-Per-HAP ushers viewers into the world of Louisa Catherine Adams (nee Johnson), wife to the 6th American President John Quincy Adams, and First Lady of the United States.

First-person historical interpreter and History At Play, LLC Troupe Member Laura Rocklyn invigorates this influential and often forgotten woman in American History. Join us for Pay-Per-HAP Episode #47, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can per viewer rate of $10-$25, available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528.

Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. Bonus materials, including primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared in every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the digital playbill and program 24 hours prior to the episode via email.

In Pay-Per-HAP Episode 47, HAP, LLC escorts viewers to March 4th, 1825, when Louisa Catherine Adams has recently decided not to attend the presidential inauguration of her husband John Quincy Adams. A decision that prompts her to reflect on a tumultuous life in the public eye, she recalls her childhood in England and France; to her adventures as wife to an American diplomat, where she charmed heads of state from Berlin to St. Petersburg! These memories offer a glimpse into international affairs during an age of revolution.

When Louisa and JQA return to the States, Louisa's flair for entertaining and political savvy afford the couple great fortune, as they travel between Boston and Washington, DC. Louisa supports her husband's rise to presidential power, but now stands in the shadows... Why, in this moment, as her husband achieves the coveted office, does she not present a unified front?