Hear Me Out Productions Presents KAIT by Rebecca Petchenik

KAIT, a play by Rebecca Petchenik, will be opening on Thursday, June 23rd at The Rockwell, located at 255 Elm St. Somerville, MA.

The play is a sci-fi legal drama that explores themes of women's empowerment, artificial intelligence, queerness, and trans rights. KAIT premiered in Portland, Oregon as part of the Fertile Ground 2019 Festival lineup.

Opening on the last weekend in June, the 23rd, KAIT will only have six performances. Tickets to the show cost $35, and proceeds will go straight to local LGBTQ artists, Black artists, and artists of color.

KAIT is the story of true artificial intelligence occurring in an animatronic sex doll who kills her abusive owner and the efforts of one of Kait's original programmers and her lawyer to save her from destruction at the hands of the state.

The play's author, Rebecca Petchenik, is directing, and Clara Tan is playing the titular role. KAIT features an all-women cast and crew and is written, directed, produced by, and starring members of the trans community.

KAIT also stars Kimberly Dauber, Imani Powell, Andrea Humez, Demetria Curry, Ari Sylvin, E. Rosser, and Masha Sten-Clanton.

Original music for the show will be composed and produced by trans artist, Jennifer Citarelli.

Tickets are $35, sliding scale, and can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/kait2022.