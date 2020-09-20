Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hanover Theatre Conservatory Announces Fall Class Offerings

All classes are being offered both in person and online.

Sep. 20, 2020  

Hanover Theatre Conservatory has announced its upcoming class offerings for the fall.

All classes are being offered both in person and online. When registering, you can indicate whether you will participate in person or online.

In-person classes will follow our COVID procedures. For those wishing to continue online, each studio is equipped with an iPad, Apple TV and projector so that live classes can be broadcast on Zoom and teachers can see the students participating online. If enough individuals in a class opt for the online option, the class may be held exclusively online.

Learn more about the offerings at https://tickets.thehanovertheatre.org/conservatory/Online/default.asp.



