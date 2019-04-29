Hannah Gadsby Adds 3rd Boston Show Due To Popular Demand

Hannah Gadsby is on the road with her first ever U.S. tour with extra shows added in Portland, San Francisco and Minneapolis to keep up with demand. Now, it's Boston's turn with a third Boston show added on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 8pm at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10am Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Hannah Gadsby's last solo show was Nanette. It did alright.

Nanette played around Australia and the U.K. for eighteen months - taking out the top prizes at the Melbourne and Edinburgh festivals before sitting down in New York and dropping a Netflix special last June that started a global conversation that continues six months later.

While Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very special dog, and the only thing they have in common is they've inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn a show you couldn't possibly expect.

Hannah found her voice with Nanette and with Douglas, she plans to use it. The stand-up stage has been Hannah's home for more than a decade, and the last couple of years have given her a few very new ideas to think and talk about her first ever U.S. tour.

Douglas premiered in Melbourne before it embarks on the U.S. tour, kicking off tonight in San Francisco and then heading around the nation. There will be more U.S. dates to be announced, including New York, as well as dates in Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.





