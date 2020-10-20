Handel and Haydn Society Moves 2020-21 Season Online

Each concert will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10.

The Handel and Haydn Society today announced major changes for the 2020-21 Season. Following the closure of Symphony Hall, and the ongoing health directives from the Governor's and Mayor's offices, H+H is moving the rest of its season online. Each concert will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. Concerts will stream for registered listeners on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET. H+H season subscribers and donors over $100 will receive additional content and early access to all performances two days before the General Public.

"As we move the entire season online, we continue to look for new and creative ways to bring our audiences unique and captivating performances with the same level of skill and passion that they have come to expect from H+H," said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. "We look forward to resuming live, in-person performances as soon as it is permissible to do so."

The revamped schedule includes:

November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM - Every Voice

H+H's beloved community concert celebrates the many voices of the Boston community. Led by Reginald Mobley, countertenor and programming consultant, this year, Every Voice will be dedicated to music by female composers, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

November 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM - Glories of the Baroque

Originally scheduled for October 27. Featuring the renowned H+H string section led by concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky

December 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM - Baroque Christmas

Ian Watson is preparing a delightful program of music for the holiday season.

In addition, The Magic of Handel, originally announced for Nov 24, and the 167th consecutive holiday performance of Handel's "Messiah" will also be rescheduled. New dates for these performances and the rest of the Spring 2021 season will be announced soon.

H+H performances of The Magic of Bach and The Magic of Vivaldi are streaming right now at https://handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. All future concerts will be available to general audiences and stream on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET and remain available to view for one month.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You