Trixie Mattel & Katya Set 'The Bald and The Beautiful Live' Podcast Tour Dates

Drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova have announced a 2026 run of dates supporting their award-winning podcast The Bald and The Beautiful. The forthcoming run of shows for The Bald and The Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful will take the duo to Chicago, Boston, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland and Toronto.

The artist presale will take place on Wednesday, Dec 10 at 10 AM Local, with the venue presale happening on Thursday, Dec 11 at 10 AM Local. General On-Sale begins on Friday, Dec 12 at 10 AM Local here.

With their now brand of off-the-cuff, endearingly chaotic banter, Trixie & Katya will be recording their podcast in front of a live audience, presenting fans with thought-provoking conversations, power point presentations, and ruminations on all things beauty, fashion, pop culture and more. "We are back, balder and more beautiful than before. Come be gay with us this spring!" said Trixie & Katya.

The Bald and the Beautiful launched in 2020, offering an extension to Trixie & Katya’s massive web footprint and winning a variety of awards, including accolades from the Webby Awards, the Queerty Awards, the Signal Awards, and more.

SPRING DATES:

MARCH 20 / UPTOWN THEATER / KANSAS CITY

MARCH 21 / THE CHICAGO THEATRE / CHICAGO

MARCH 31 / MERIDIAN HALL / TORONTO

MAY 16 / WANG THEATER / BOSTON

JUNE 19 / ARLENE SCHNITZER HALL / PORTLAND OR

JUNE 20 / PARAMOUNT THEATRE / SEATTLE