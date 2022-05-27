Handel And Haydn Society Announces 2022 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients

Recognizing a high degree of achievement in and a commitment to vocal arts, the Handel and Haydn Society announced the recipients of the 2022 Youth Choruses Scholarship Awards. Presented annually by the H+H Education Committee, six musicians who are members or alumni of the Youth Choruses are awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000.

This year, the H+H Education Committee has named Lynéa Zaborowski the recipient of the Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence. Zaborowski is a performing musician who studied at Berklee. She also teaches voice and cello in Winchester, Massachusetts. Zaborowski graduated from the H+H Youth Choruses program in 2012. The Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence provides a $3,000 scholarship to an outstanding Youth Choruses alumnus who intends to continue professional vocal instruction.

The Candace Macmillen Achtmeyer Award honors the memory of a member of the H+H Board who voiced passionate opinions about H+H's responsibility to the community and children. The scholarship goes to an outstanding high school senior who will continue their vocal music studies and has participated in the Youth Choruses program for at least two years. It includes a $2,000 cash award. The 2022 recipient of the Candace Macmillen Achtmeyer Award is Manya Ziemiecki, a senior at Milford High School (New Hampshire) who plans to attend McGill University in the fall to continue her studies in voice.

Named in memory of an H+H Youth Choruses alumna who passed away in 2011 after battling a terminal illness, the Evangelyna Etienne Scholarship Award extends a $1,000 scholarship to a current or former Youth Choruses program student between the ages of 16 and 24 who is passionately connecting with the community through music. The 2022 recipient of the Evangelyna Etienne Award is Stavros First.

Recent HHYC graduates Lydia Rommel, Shreya Sarcar, and Somin Virmani also received Achievement Awards. The honor comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

"We are immensely proud of the skill and dedication on display in our Youth Choruses every year. These talented young adults have performed side-by-side with the H+H Chorus, shinning in historically informed performances at Symphony Hall, the Hatch Shell, and Fenway Park," said David Snead, President, and CEO of H+H. "The H+H Education Committee has done an incredible job selecting these very deserving honorees."

This year's honorees will receive their awards during the High School Soloists Recital on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:00 PM at Williams Hall at New England Conservatory.

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 208 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 15 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.