HIR By Taylor Mac Comes to Chelsea Theatre Works

Taylor Mac's sly, subversive comedy begins with prodigal son Isaac returning from the war, only to find a house in revolt. Liberated from an abusive marriage, his mom Paige is on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. His sister Maxine is no longer his sister but his transgender/genderqueer sibling Max who uses the pronouns ze and hir. His once violent father is being fed estrogen and dressed as a clown. But in this anarchic reimagining of the classic American kitchen sink drama, annihilating the past doesn't always free you from it.

Named "one of the most exciting theater artists of our time," (TimeOut NY) for the last 20 years Taylor Mac has created internationally award-winning performance events that at once provoke and embrace diverse audiences. Mac's The Lily's Revenge explored questions of equality, myths, and traditions at the American Repertory Theater in 2012.

In Hir, Mac explores the thorny question "what responsibility do we have to something that has been abusive to us?" and the divide between those who are moving forward and those who are left behind. "..this transgender character, Max, is kind of stuck in the middle a little bit. In a lot of ways it's my way of saying, what if America (we always think of the prodigal son as the metaphor for America), what if the metaphor for America was the transgender kid instead? What does that do to our understanding of the United States?"



Performances of Hir are February 14-March 8, 2019Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 3:00

Press Night: Sat. Feb. 15, 8:00

Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.

Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com

Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com

Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors.

Starring: Lou Annlouise Conrad, Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Alexander Pobutsky, Floyd Richardson

Directed by Brooks Reeves

Lighting & Sound Design: Christopher Bocchiaro

Scenic & Properties Design: Ilona Overweg & Kevin McGrath

Costume Design: Elizabeth Rocha

Technical Director: Jessica Pfau

Stage Manager: Emily Larson

Assistant Stage Manager: Jaime Hernandez





